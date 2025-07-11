Urgent engineering work on all four tracks north of London Gatwick set to affect sunseekers, holidaymakers and motorsport fans

Sunseekers, holidaymakers and motorsport fans are being advised to plan their weekend journeys in advance as urgent engineering work means all lines between East Croydon and London Gatwick are closed.

Work will take place on the Brighton Main Line this Sunday (July 13), closing all four tracks north of Gatwick Airport.

This means that no trains will be able to run between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, as well as in some parts of Surrey.

The closure will allow Network Rail to carry out urgent and essential work to replace the deteriorating switches and crossing, the moveable rails that allow trains to switch track, at Stoats Nest Junction, which is located between Purley and Coulsdon South.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “We know closing the railway is frustrating, and we’re really sorry for the disruption this causes.

“We always try to avoid doing this kind of work during the summer, but replacing this section of track is essential to keep services running safely and reliably.

“If we don't do the work now, there’s a risk we’d have to bring in speed restrictions or even close the line at short notice, which would mean even bigger delays to passenger and freight services.

“The Brighton Main Line is usually very busy, so if you’re travelling on Sunday, July 13, please plan ahead and check before you travel as your journey will take longer.”

With temperatures expected to soar into the 30s, and tens of thousands planning to flock to seaside resorts like Brighton over the weekend, rail bosses are urging people to consider their journey options before travelling.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express journeys to the coast, including towards Chichester for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, will be severely affected – with buses, diversions and queues all expected to impact travel.

It means passengers for Gatwick Airport should also allow extra time to get to the terminal for their flight – as journeys will be diverted via Horsham or East Grinstead.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s customer service director Jenny Saunders said: “It’s looking to be a scorcher this weekend and, like many, we’re thinking about our plans.

“With the main line between Brighton and London partially closed, and rail replacement buses running on part of the route, it’s really important that people plan their journeys before travelling.

“I know that these engineering works are very disruptive, and I am sorry if this affects you.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail need to replace these points as soon as possible to prevent an emergency closure, which would lead to even more disruption.

“For those who must travel on Sunday, we’ve put a lot of work into planning services around the closure.

“This could include buses, and journeys will take longer than usual.”

Passenger advice

With the main line blocked between London and the south coast, via Gatwick, passengers intending to travel on July 13 should plan ahead and allow significantly more time to travel – especially to Gatwick Airport.

Customers travelling between London and Gatwick Airport should use Southern trains between London Victoria and East Grinstead for frequent bus services between East Grinstead and Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges.

Customers travelling between London and the South Coast should use train services to/from East Grinstead, where replacement bus services will be running to/from Three Bridges for onward journeys.

Direct Southern trains will also run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, via an alternative route. Please note, this will take considerably longer than the usual service between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

Replacement buses will run between East Croydon and Redhill/Tattenham Corner and between Redhill and Tonbridge.

Queuing systems will be in place, and space may be limited on buses, so passengers who must travel should leave plenty of time to make their journey.