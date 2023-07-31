A spokesperson announced on Twitter that ‘all lines will be blocked later on this evening’.

At about 2pm a Southern spokesperson said: “Urgent additional engineering works need to take place tonight in the Lewes area. The works will also affect evening train services up to, and including, the evening of Thursday 3 August.”

Southern Rail said urgent engineering works are taking place at Lewes this evening (Monday, July 31).

Southern added that after 9.30pm, Southern services will be amended. They said: “Some trains will be cancelled, and others will call at different stations en route.”