A spokesperson announced on Twitter that ‘all lines will be blocked later on this evening’.
At about 2pm a Southern spokesperson said: “Urgent additional engineering works need to take place tonight in the Lewes area. The works will also affect evening train services up to, and including, the evening of Thursday 3 August.”
Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.
Southern added that after 9.30pm, Southern services will be amended. They said: “Some trains will be cancelled, and others will call at different stations en route.”
They continued: “The following routes through this area will be affected, in both directions for each: London Victoria to Eastbourne/Hastings/Ore. Brighton to Seaford. Brighton to Eastbourne/Ore. Please check your journey at nationalrail.co.uk before you travel. We are currently working with bus suppliers to arrange rail replacement services. Once we have full details, we will add the bus services to the online journey planners.”