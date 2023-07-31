NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Urgent engineering works at Lewes railway station: all lines blocked this evening

Southern Rail has announced that urgent engineering works are taking place at Lewes this evening (Monday, July 31).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 18:35 BST

A spokesperson announced on Twitter that ‘all lines will be blocked later on this evening’.

At about 2pm a Southern spokesperson said: “Urgent additional engineering works need to take place tonight in the Lewes area. The works will also affect evening train services up to, and including, the evening of Thursday 3 August.”

Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Southern Rail said urgent engineering works are taking place at Lewes this evening (Monday, July 31).Southern Rail said urgent engineering works are taking place at Lewes this evening (Monday, July 31).
Southern Rail said urgent engineering works are taking place at Lewes this evening (Monday, July 31).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southern added that after 9.30pm, Southern services will be amended. They said: “Some trains will be cancelled, and others will call at different stations en route.”

They continued: “The following routes through this area will be affected, in both directions for each: London Victoria to Eastbourne/Hastings/Ore. Brighton to Seaford. Brighton to Eastbourne/Ore. Please check your journey at nationalrail.co.uk before you travel. We are currently working with bus suppliers to arrange rail replacement services. Once we have full details, we will add the bus services to the online journey planners.”

Related topics:Southern RailTwitterBrightonSeafordHastingsLondon Victoria