Eastbourne motorists may experience delays this afternoon (Thursday, May 16) as ‘urgent repairs’ are set to take place on a busy road.

Temporary traffic lights will be placed at Marshall Roundabout in Hampden Park after 4pm today.

It comes after a gas escape was located near the entrance of Dunelm in the Hampden Retail Centre.

Bradley Barlow, a spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’ve now identified the source of the leak and need to carry out urgent network repairs.

"To keep everyone safe around our work, we’ll need to install temporary four-way traffic lights at the Marshall Roundabout after 4pm today.

“We’re aware this is a very busy location, so we’ll have two operatives on site to manually control the traffic lights.

"We’re sorry for any disruption our work may cause and thanks to the local community for their patience while we carry out this urgent work.”