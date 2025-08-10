Van crashes into building in Peacehaven: man arrested ‘on suspicion of drink and drug driving’, say Sussex Police
Sussex Police have confirmed that a van crashed into a building in Peacehaven.
Police told this newspaper that emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision in the town shortly before 1am on Sunday, August 10.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Vauxhall Combo van which left the road in Cissbury Avenue, near the junction with Arundel Road, and crashed into a building.
“Officers attended, and the driver of the van, a 22-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He remains in custody at this time. Residents in the address were all accounted for and no injuries were reported.”