Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour/Southampton Central this weekend.

The company announced on X on Thursday, September 28: “Our bus operators have been unable to provide the usual amount of rail replacement vehicles needed for Sunday the 1st October.”

Southern said there will be no buses running between Chichester and Havant between 12.30pm and 5.30pm and the said these services have no service: Chichester, Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.

A spokesperson said: “We suggest delaying your travel where possible. We are working to arrange ticket acceptance on local buses but we expect theses to alternatives to be very busy. Your journey time could be extended by up to two hours if you travel during these times. Journey planners for the 1st will be updated on Saturday 30th.”