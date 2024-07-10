Video: Burgess Hill road set to close for last time tonight as roadworks come to end
A busy road in Burgess Hill is set to close tonight.
According to a sign on Church Road, this will be the final night of works on the road.
The West Sussex County Council sign said the surfacing work, which began on Monday, July 8, will take place from 8pm tonight until 6am on Thursday, July 1.
The live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing slow traffic on the road.