A report on AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to water main work on Victoria Way both ways between Victoria Road and B2036 London Road.”

South East Water’s live map has confirmed that the estimated completion date of the works is Friday, February 23. The company said: “We’re currently working to install a new water meter. Thanks for bearing with us and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”