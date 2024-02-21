BREAKING

Video: South East Water closes Burgess Hill road for water main work

South East Water has closed a road in Burgess Hill for water main work.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT

A video by Middy photographer Steve Robards shows that the Victoria Way entrance to Victoria Business Park is shut.

A report on AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to water main work on Victoria Way both ways between Victoria Road and B2036 London Road.”

South East Water’s live map has confirmed that the estimated completion date of the works is Friday, February 23. The company said: “We’re currently working to install a new water meter. Thanks for bearing with us and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

