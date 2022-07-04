A police spokesperson said: “Jack Brandon, 22, from Hassocks was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.”

Police said the incident occurred on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, shortly after 6am.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal after a man died in a collision near Ditchling and Clayton on Sunday, July 3. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The road was closed following the incident, as emergency services attended.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected], quoting Operation Kempston.

Police said officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees a white van, possibly on a 2015 plate, which has damage to its headlight and is missing its onside wing mirror.