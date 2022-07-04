A police spokesperson said: “Jack Brandon, 22, from Hassocks was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.
“His next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.”
Police said the incident occurred on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, shortly after 6am.
The road was closed following the incident, as emergency services attended.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected], quoting Operation Kempston.
Police said officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees a white van, possibly on a 2015 plate, which has damage to its headlight and is missing its onside wing mirror.
Early on Sunday the AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road closed due to serious crash on New Road both ways between A273 Brighton Road and Beacon Road.”