Warning for drivers: Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks cycle ride calls for safer roads at weekend
Families will be riding from Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks to call for safer roads at the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks has announced that The Hurst Rethink bike ride takes place on Saturday, September 23.
Cyclists will head off from Trinity Road Car Park at 10.30am and head to Hassocks Market.
A spokesperson on the group’s Facebook page said: “Join us as we cycle for safer roads so more children can cycle to Downlands Community School. Please wear a helmet and bright clothes.”