BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Warning for drivers: Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks cycle ride calls for safer roads at weekend

Families will be riding from Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks to call for safer roads at the weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks has announced that The Hurst Rethink bike ride takes place on Saturday, September 23.

Cyclists will head off from Trinity Road Car Park at 10.30am and head to Hassocks Market.

A spokesperson on the group’s Facebook page said: “Join us as we cycle for safer roads so more children can cycle to Downlands Community School. Please wear a helmet and bright clothes.”

Related topics:HassocksCyclistsDownlands Community SchoolFacebook