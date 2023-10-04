Warning for drivers in Mid Sussex: report of debris on A23
There have been reports of debris on the A23 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.40pm.
They said: “Reports of debris on road on A23 around A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). Traffic is coping well. Direction is unclear however police are en route.”