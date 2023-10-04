BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Warning for drivers in Mid Sussex: report of debris on A23

There have been reports of debris on the A23 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.40pm.

They said: “Reports of debris on road on A23 around A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). Traffic is coping well. Direction is unclear however police are en route.”

Related topics:A23Traffic