Warning for drivers on A24 in Sussex: stalled vehicle on route to Horsham
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 28).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the stalled vehicle is on the A24 from the A272 Cowfold Road to Mill Straight.
The AA said: “Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.” The incident was first reported at 7.21am.