Warning for drivers on A24 in Sussex: stalled vehicle on route to Horsham

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 28).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Nov 2023, 07:35 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 07:35 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the stalled vehicle is on the A24 from the A272 Cowfold Road to Mill Straight.

The AA said: “Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.” The incident was first reported at 7.21am.

