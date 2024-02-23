Warning for drivers: reports of stalled vehicle on A23 near Pyecombe
Drivers are being warned about a stalled vehicle on the A23 near Pyecombe this evening (Friday, February 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of stalled vehicle on A23 Dale Hill around A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off). Traffic is coping well. Direction is unclear however police are en route.”
The stalled vehicle was first reported at 5.28pm.