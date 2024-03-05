Warning of stalled vehicle on A23 near Hickstead: police en route to investigate
There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A23 this morning (Tuesday, March 5).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports ofstalled vehicle on A23 both ways at B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off). Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”
The incident was first reported at about 7:05am.