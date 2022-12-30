A water leak in Burgess Hill is set to be repaired in January, South East Water has confirmed.

Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards took photos and video of the leak on Royal George Road on Thursday, December 29, and said it had been running for ‘at least a week’.

Charles Healey, regional network manager for South East Water, told the Middy: “A leaking water pipe in Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, is due to be fixed on Wednesday, 4 January. Following the recent change in weather from snow and ice to warmer temperatures, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of burst or leaking water mains.

“We are working around the clock to fix these and prioritising those which have the biggest impact on customers’ drinking water supplies. Customers can report leaks and track our progress in repairing them via our interactive map – inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater.”

A water leak in Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, that has been flowing for a week

