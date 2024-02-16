West Sussex County Council issue update on efforts to reopen key South Downs road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Progress at the culverted area of West Chiltington Road has been limited following the consistent rainfall over the last week.

West Chiltington Road – a major route between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington – has been shut since before Christmas at Panners Drive after flooding and ‘severe damage’ to the road surface following the collapse of a culvert under the carriageway.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We share the community’s frustration that the engineering solution needed to reopen the road is being hampered to this degree. We would like to reassure all those affected that this work is a key priority for us.

West Chiltington Road near Panners Drive in West Chiltington - a key South Downs route linking the village to Pulborough - has been shut since before Christmas following severe flooding. Picture contributed

“We are monitoring the water level at the site daily and will restart work as soon as possible. The remaining work will take approximately one week but we need the current water levels to be lower.

“Please note: this estimated timescale is reliant on both lower water levels and having a week of no interruptions, whether that’s caused by the weather or unforeseen issues, such as exposing more utility services. The number of these services around the culvert is the source of further frustration as it means excavation must be done by hand, for everyone’s safety, and this further slows progress.”

Residents have suggested various options to reopen the road, including a metal road plate method. However, the spokesperson explained: “For this to be considered the exposed excavations at the site would need additional structural support including, in some cases, possible backfilling/reinforcing where some of the road construction has been washed out from the volume of water. This means the idea is, unfortunately, neither practical nor safe.”

Meanwhile, the county council continues to urge people to please use the official, signed diversion route. Signage has been put up at strategic points. The route is:

– Harborough Hill to The Common to Mill Road (North)

– The Hollow to Broadford Bridge Road to Adversane Lane (West)

– Stane St A29 (South) to Lower Street A283 (East)

– Mare Hill Road to West Chiltington Road.