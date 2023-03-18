West Sussex County Council set to carry out resurfacing work in Littlehampton next week

West Sussex County Council will be carrying out resurfacing work on South Terrace, Littlehampton starting the week commencing March 20, 2023.

East Green Car Park should only be affected on Monday, March 20, whereas West Green Car Park will likely be disrupted between Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25.

Alternative parking can be found in the town centre, along Sea Road, at the Mewsbrook Car Park (Littlehampton Wave). There will also be street parking where available.

The road will be closed during working hours (8am – 6pm) and this may affect the access to East Green Car Park and West Green Car Park at various times.

Resurfacing work will also be taking place at Windmill Road on Friday, March 24 which will affect access to West Green Car Park.

