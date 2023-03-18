West Sussex County Council set to carry out resurfacing work in Littlehampton next week

East Green Car Park should only be affected on Monday, March 20, whereas West Green Car Park will likely be disrupted between Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25.
Alternative parking can be found in the town centre, along Sea Road, at the Mewsbrook Car Park (Littlehampton Wave). There will also be street parking where available.
The road will be closed during working hours (8am – 6pm) and this may affect the access to East Green Car Park and West Green Car Park at various times.
Resurfacing work will also be taking place at Windmill Road on Friday, March 24 which will affect access to West Green Car Park.
Your contact for any issues arising is West Sussex Highways.