West Sussex daytime road closure planned as works take place in Arundel
A road in Arundel will be closed during the day next week as part of planned resurfacing works.
The closure, which affects the stretch between King Street and Mount Pleasant, will be in place from 8am to 6pm on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 August 2025.
West Sussex County Council said the closure is necessary to allow carriageway resurfacing to be carried out safely.
A diversion route will be clearly signed on site, and drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel through the area.
Further details and live updates can be found at https://one.network.
