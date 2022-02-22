International driver's education company Zutobi have analysed Department of Transport traffic accident data from 2020, to reveal who the UK’s most dangerous drivers are, including age, gender and where in the UK the most accidents occur.

Drivers in West Sussex had 1,566 accidents in 2020, or 181.3 accidents per 100,000 people. West Sussex were involved in 2,000 more accidents per 100,000 people than drivers in Blackburn, who ranked ninth, but 2,000 fewer than drivers in Lincolnshire, who placed seventh.

West Sussex drivers ranked higher than drivers in East Sussex for accidents per 100,000 people. East Sussex drivers were involved in 988 accidents in 2020, or 177.3 accidents per 100,000 people, to rank 11th.

New data has revealed that West Sussex drivers rank as the eighth most dangerous in Britain

Hull is home to the highest number of road accidents per 100,000 people out of all areas in the UK. Those in Hull are most likely to find themselves involved in a road traffic collision – there were a total of 603 accidents in Hull in 2020 (232.1 accidents per 100,000 people).

Portsmouth has some of the most dangerous roads in the UK, as the second most common area for crashes. There were 427 total road accidents in Portsmouth in 2020 or 198.7 per 100,000 residents.

With national lockdowns resulting in fewer people on the roads, a decrease in accidents and fatal injuries in 2020 can be seen, when compared to the previous year. In 2020, there were 37,574 fewer people in the UK injured in road traffic collisions than in 2019.

Although the number of casualties from road incidents has decreased, the likelihood of the most at-risk groups being involved in a crash has increased.

In 2019 men made up 59.6 per cent of all road casualties and in 2020 the figure rose to 62.6 per cent.

A similar pattern can be seen with the age group most affected by road collisions. In 2019 those aged 25-34 accounted for 21.4 per cent of all road casualties, while in 2020 the number rose to 22.6 per cent.