West Sussex Highways provide update as Angel Inn blaze continues to affect life in Midhurst

West Sussex Highways have provided an update to local residents travelling and shopping in Midhurst following the blaze that took place at Angel Inn in the town.

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT

Thirty-four Ukrainian refugees were rescued from the fire after it broke out at 1am on Thursday, March 16 and the families are being supported by West Sussex County Council.

Other businesses have been totally destroyed by the fire, as we as at least one home. The Midhurst community has rallied around all those affected by the blaze and now more than £7,000 has been raised to support the people who have been displaced and lost businesses.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said that a relief centre has been set up in the town for those that have been displaced.

In a statement, West Sussex Highways said: “The A286 North Street remains closed for vehicles directly outside The Angel Inn.

“The closure remains in place to ensure public safety. All emergency service partners are aware of the closure and have plans in place to ensure they are able to respond to an emergency incident.

“The western footway has been reopened for pedestrians.

“All local shops, not directly affected by the fire, have been reopened.

“The car park on North Street is open and signage has been placed to let people know businesses are open as usual.

“The structural integrity of the Angel Inn is being assessed by Chichester District Council Building Control today to see if the front facade can be preserved and if it is safe to open the road.

“The public should expect long delays in this area for the short term and plan their journeys accordingly.”

