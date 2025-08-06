West Sussex main road shut following collision and car fire
A main road in West Sussex is closed following a collision and car fire this afternoon (Wednesday, August 6).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.15pm today.
A diversion for traffic has been set up, as the stretch of road remains shut this evening.
The incident happened on A283 outside Steyning.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved and car fire on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways at Horsham Road. Detour in operation - on bus route 100.”
We will have more as we get it.