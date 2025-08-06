A main road in West Sussex is closed following a collision and car fire this afternoon (Wednesday, August 6).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.15pm today.

A diversion for traffic has been set up, as the stretch of road remains shut this evening.

The incident happened on A283 outside Steyning.

Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved and car fire on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways at Horsham Road. Detour in operation - on bus route 100.”

We will have more as we get it.