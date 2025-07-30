West Sussex: Midhurst road to close for planned works

Drivers in Midhurst are being advised to plan ahead as a section of Tote Lane is set to close for three days in August to allow for essential roadworks.

West Sussex Highways has announced that Tote Lane, from the junction with Stedham Lane to Tote Cottage, will be closed from Monday 4 August to Wednesday 6 August 2025, between 8am and 6pm each day.

The closure is to allow carriageway patching works to be carried out safely.

In a statement, West Sussex Highways wrote:“Planned works road closure: Tote Lane extent between Stedham Lane to Tote Cottage, Midhurst. Road closure to carry out carriageway patching works on 4 to 6 August 2025.”

Residents and motorists are encouraged to follow the diversion signs that will be in place and to allow extra time for their journeys. Further details and updates can be found on one.network.

The council has apologised for any disruption caused and thanked the public for their patience during the works.