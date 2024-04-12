West Sussex rail delays: Everything you need to know after services resume between three stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A problem with line-side equipment in the Barnham / Worthing / Horsham area meant that trains were cancelled or revised.

A loss of electricity to the local area of Arundel Junction caused a severe fault with lineside equipment in the area. This affected all signalling systems in the area.

While this was ongoing no trains could run through this section of track, which affected multiple West Coast routes.

Network Rail teams worked with telecoms teams to investigate and resolve this issue as soon as possible.

The disruption was expected until the end of the day [April 11]. Southern confirmed that services were back up and running by 11.30pm.

A statement read: “Disruption caused by an earlier problem with line-side equipment at Arundel has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.

“If your service was delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay using the online delay repay form here https://delayrepay.southernrailway.com.”

As passengers looked for alternative methods of travel to reach their destinations, Southern issued a list of transport services customers could use at no extra cost with a rail ticket.

A statement on Southern’s website read: “You may not be able to complete your journey, and you will need to use an alternative method of travel to reach your destination.

“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on:

“Southern or Thameslink services on any reasonable route to your destination

“South Western Railway on routes between Southampton, Portsmouth, or Havant and Central London via Clapham Junction / London Waterloo

“London Underground on any reasonable route

“Metrobus routes between Gatwick / Three Bridges and Horsham including:

“2 for Crawley and Ifield

“3 for Crawley, Three Bridges, and Gatwick Airport

“23 for Crawley, Faygate, and Horsham

“200 for Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, and Gatwick Airport

“84 / 272 / 281 / 291 for Crawley and Three Bridges

“400 for Crawley, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport

“460 for Crawley, Gatwick Airport

“Compass bus route 100 between Pulborough, Billingshurst, and Horsham.

“Stagecoach Bus routes including:

“9 for Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham by Sea

“700 for Brighton to Littlehampton, and also between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, and Portsmouth

“500 for Chichester, Barnham, and Littlehampton.

“Please note these alternatives will extend your journey by up to 60 minutes, especially if you are using alternative road transport.