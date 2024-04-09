West Sussex rail delays explained amid system faults and overtime ban

Train services in Sussex have been impacted by system faults – on a day when a reduced time timetable is in operation.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Rail reported a fault with the signalling system at Hilsea this morning (Tuesday, April 9) causing significant delays on the line towards Portsmouth.

A disruption notice read: “Due to an earlier fault with the signalling system at Hilsea the line towards Portsmouth is disrupted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex WorldSouthern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World
Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World

Disruption is expected until 4pm.”

Trains are starting to run ‘normally’ but some services will ‘still be subject to delay, alteration or cancellation’.

This fault came after a points failure ‘reoccurred’ between Chichester and Portsmouth, meaning services were cancelled, delayed and altered.

The incident affected early-morning services to and from London Victoria and Brighton, and Portsmouth / Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Southern Rail statement read: “The affected journey area will be between Chichester and Southampton / Portsmouth.

This incident was resolved by 7.15am but Southern warned there was ‘still an amended timetable’ in operation due to a ‘withdrawal of non-contractual overtime’.

Related topics:Train servicesSussexPortsmouthTrainsDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.