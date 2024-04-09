Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Rail reported a fault with the signalling system at Hilsea this morning (Tuesday, April 9) causing significant delays on the line towards Portsmouth.

A disruption notice read: “Due to an earlier fault with the signalling system at Hilsea the line towards Portsmouth is disrupted.

“Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World

“Disruption is expected until 4pm.”

Trains are starting to run ‘normally’ but some services will ‘still be subject to delay, alteration or cancellation’.

This fault came after a points failure ‘reoccurred’ between Chichester and Portsmouth, meaning services were cancelled, delayed and altered.

The incident affected early-morning services to and from London Victoria and Brighton, and Portsmouth / Southampton.

A Southern Rail statement read: “The affected journey area will be between Chichester and Southampton / Portsmouth.