West Sussex rail delays explained as disruption expected 'until the end of the day'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engineering works ‘finished later than originally planned’ this morning and the line between Brighton, Hove, Lewes & Three Bridges (via Haywards Heath) is now reopen.

However, a separate incident has resulted in more delays.

"Some damage has occurred to a set of points on the northbound line towards London just outside of Haywards Heath,” a Southern Rail statement read.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A temporary fix is being made but a reduced service will have to run through the area until a full fix can be carried out. Services are expected to be disrupted until the end of the day.”

An angry customer replied to Southern on X (formerly Twitter) commenting: “Monday morning a complete mess with all trains delayed.”

The train company explained that the nature of the overrunning engineering works – and the ‘difficulty involved in maintaining the railway infrastructure’ – resulted in a ‘few issues needing more attention’.

A spokesperson added: “We apologise for any delay or disruption to your journey

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[This] could not have been predicted. The safety of our passengers is the top priority, and so if the railway infrastructure needs additional attention we will of course tend to it accordingly.”

Southern first announced that engineering works had not finished on time shortly after 3am.

A statement read: “At present, the estimate for the line between Brighton & Three Bridges (via Haywards Heath) to reopen is 5am, although this may be extended further.

"All services that run via Haywards Heath are expected to be affected, including services that run between Littlehampton and London Victoria and Eastbourne/Ore and London Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Services will be cancelled, or will start and terminate elsewhere, or will be diverted via an alternative route.

"Please check before you travel this morning. We'd advise delaying travel until later, once the line has reopened. If your planned train is cancelled then you'll need to either wait for the next available service or instead use an alternative route.”

The line had reopened by 5.45am, with a reduced service operating via Haywards Heath until further notice.

Southern added: “Please note that this plan may be subject to change, so please continue to check before you travel.