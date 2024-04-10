West Sussex rail delays explained as fault reoccurs for fourth time in five days
Southern Rail reported at 4.50am on Friday (April 5) that a ‘points failure’ between Chichester and Portsmouth meant services were being cancelled, delayed and altered.
This part of the network uses track circuits to detect the position of trains. These are electrical systems which monitor whether a train is on a section of track. When a track circuit fails, the signalling system will interpret this as a train remaining in place, even though there may not be a train present at all, or the previous service may have long since left the area.
This was rectified by 7am on Friday but reoccurred at 4am on Tuesday (April 9). The problem was once again fixed by 7am.
However, the signalling system between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour was once again ‘affecting some services’ at 8.45am on Tuesday.
It was again fixed at 2pm – but has reoccurred yet again in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In a post at 3.30am on Wednesday (April 10), a Southern spokesperson said: “Southern services which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth & Southsea will be diverted after Barnham, running to Bognor Regis, and then returning to London from there. Heading out of London Victoria, these trains will continue to divide at Horsham.
“The part of the train which usually runs to Portsmouth & Southsea will continue to be an express service from Horsham to Barnham, before diverting to Bognor Regis.
“The other part of the train will continue to be a stopping service from Horsham to Bognor Regis, as usual.
“Departing from Bognor Regis, the diverted trains will call at Barnham, Horsham and then the normal stations to London Victoria.
“There will continue to be the usual stopping services from Bognor Regis as well.”
Because of the revised train service in the area, passengers have been told they ‘may need to change trains more often’ to get to your destination
This means you may need to leave around 30 minutes of extra time, Southern said.
A spokesperson added: “There will also be some minor delays of around five to ten minutes to other Southern services in the Hilsea area, running on the routes between Brighton or Littlehampton and Portsmouth
“To help you reach your destination, you can also use your Southern ticket at no extra cost on: Stagecoach bus services on Route 700, between Chichester and Portsmouth; South Western Railway services, between Havant and Portsmouth; alternative Southern services between Brighton and Southampton Central, as far as Havant, where you can change for the above South Western Railway services.”
As of 8am, the problem is still ongoing.
