West Sussex rail delays explained as police incident reported on train
Southern Rail issued a statement around 10.40am on X (formerly Twitter).
It read: “We've received reports of a passenger causing a disturbance on board a train at Worthing.
“The line towards Angmering is currently blocked.
“We're working closely with our local staff, the police and Network Rail to ensure this incident is dealt with as quickly and safely as possible.
"If you are travelling from Worthing towards Brighton, you can continue to use your normal route.
“If you are travelling from Worthing towards Angmering, then you'll need to use alternative road transport to complete your journey.
“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following: Stagecoach bus route 700, between Shoreham and Chichester.”
In an update at 11am, Southern Rail confirmed ‘the line is now open’.
A spokesperson added: “Trains are able to run through once more. Services have been delayed by up to 35 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey.”