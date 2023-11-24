‘Major issues’ are causing delays to trains across Sussex today, Southern Rail has confirmed. Here’s all you need to know if you’re travelling this evening.

Trains may be cancelled, terminated part way through their journeys, or revised to stop at fewer stations this evening as ‘a number of incidents’ has disrupted travel.

Delays of up to 45 minutes can be expected on certain services.

Southern services between Southampton Central, Portsmouth, Bognor Regis and London Victoria:

These trains may be diverted en route, running either via Hove, or via Dorking.

Southern has confirmed it is working to get these trains back onto the route via Arundel.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Where trains are diverted via Hove, they will not call at the usual stations between Ford and Three Bridges via Horsham.

“Where trains are diverted via Dorking, they will not call at the usual stations between Horsham and Clapham Junction via Gatwick Airport.”

Another points failure in Bognor has disrupted trains travelling to and from this station.

Southern Rail said: “Trains are likely to be cancelled for the parts of their journeys between Barnham and Bognor Regis, and may instead be diverted to and from alternative stations.

“Please leave at least 20 to 30 minutes of additional time for your journey.

"You will need to use another route to travel to or from Bognor Regis.”

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between London, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges:

A points failure has been blocking some routes through Three Bridges station.

Southern Rail said this was resolved before 4pm, but there will continue to be ‘major issues’ for the train service in this area.

Both northbound and southbound trains are affected.

Train operators have also had earlier disruption due to signalling problems at East Croydon, a points failure at Forest Hill (between London Bridge and East Croydon) and a trespasser and medical incident at London Blackfriars.

Gatwick Express services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria:

These trains are likely to be cancelled at short notice, Southern has said.

Thameslink services between Peterborough and Horsham:

Southern said these trains may run as shuttle services between Horsham and Three Bridges, and between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “[We are] working hard to return to the timetable following a number of earlier incidents around the middle of the day, but we have since experienced further major disruption due to a points failure north of Three Bridges station.