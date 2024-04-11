Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A problem with line-side equipment in the Barnham / Worthing / Horsham area means trains may be cancelled or revised.

A loss of electricity to the local area of Arundel Junction has caused a severe fault with lineside equipment in the area. This has affected all signalling systems in the area.

While this is ongoing no trains can run through this section of track, which affects multiple West Coast routes.

No trains will run on routes between three West Sussex station until further notice, Southern have confirmed. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

Network Rail teams are working with telecoms teams to investigate and resolve this issue as soon as possible.

The disruption is expected until the end of the day [April 11].

As passengers look for alternative methods of travel to reach their destinations, Southern have issued a list of transport services customers can use at no extra cost with a rail ticket.

A statement on Southern’s website read: “You may not be able to complete your journey, and you will need to use an alternative method of travel to reach your destination.

“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on:

“Southern or Thameslink services on any reasonable route to your destination

“South Western Railway on routes between Southampton, Portsmouth, or Havant and Central London via Clapham Junction / London Waterloo

“London Underground on any reasonable route

“Metrobus routes between Gatwick / Three Bridges and Horsham including:

“2 for Crawley and Ifield

“3 for Crawley, Three Bridges, and Gatwick Airport

“23 for Crawley, Faygate, and Horsham

“200 for Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, and Gatwick Airport

“84 / 272 / 281 / 291 for Crawley and Three Bridges

“400 for Crawley, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport

“460 for Crawley, Gatwick Airport

“Compass bus route 100 between Pulborough, Billingshurst, and Horsham.

“Stagecoach Bus routes including:

“9 for Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham by Sea

“700 for Brighton to Littlehampton, and also between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, and Portsmouth

“500 for Chichester, Barnham, and Littlehampton.

“Please note these alternatives will extend your journey by up to 60 minutes, especially if you are using alternative road transport.