West Sussex rail delays: This is why Southern cancelled services between three stations

A problem with line-side equipment meant trains between Barnham and Worthing/Horsham were unable to run.

This major disruption lasted until 11.30pm.

Posting on X, a Southern spokesperson said: “There are no trains between Worthing, Barnham and Horsham until further notice

“Do not attempt to travel to or from these stations.

“This is due to a problem with the line side equipment which is having an impact across the network.

“Services between Worthing, Barnham and Horsham are cancelled until further notice.

“The following services have been amended.

Services between three West Sussex stations have been cancelled until further notice, Southern have reported. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

“Southampton to London Victoria will now run from Southampton to Barnham.

“London Victoria to Bognor Regis will not run From London Victoria to Horsham.

“Brighton to Portsmouth, Littlehampton or Southampton will now only run from Brighton to Worthing.

“Fewer services will be running.

“Trains that are running will be delayed and you should check before you travel https://nationalrail.co.uk.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey.

“You will need to use an alternative route to travel in order to reach your destination.

“Our live map provides a helpful visual of the route affected.

“A black line means that the line is closed and NO services are running

“If you have not started your journey yet, please do not travel.

“If you are currently travelling, you will need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.

“You might find our alternative route map helpful for your onward journey, click on the link below.

