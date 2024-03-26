West Sussex railway delays explained after key route blocked

A ‘failure’ on the railway line caused a key route in West Sussex to be blocked earlier today (Tuesday, March 26).
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT
Southern Rail reported at 10.45am that a ‘points failure’ had occurred at Bognor Regis.

"All lines to/from this station are blocked,” a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.

"Trains are unable to run between Bognor Regis and Barnham in both directions.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageSouthern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“Some services may terminate and restart at different stations, such as Chichester. Please check before you travel.”

Passengers were advised to use ‘alternative road transport’ to ‘complete your journey’. Train tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach 700 and 500 buses.

In an update at 12.10pm, Southern Rail reported: “The fault has been rectified and all lines have reopened.

“Trains can run to/from Bognor Regis once more.

“Some services may be delayed by 5-10 minutes. You can travel using your normal route but please check your journey before you travel.”

