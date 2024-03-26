West Sussex railway delays explained after key route blocked
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported at 10.45am that a ‘points failure’ had occurred at Bognor Regis.
"All lines to/from this station are blocked,” a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.
“Some services may terminate and restart at different stations, such as Chichester. Please check before you travel.”
Passengers were advised to use ‘alternative road transport’ to ‘complete your journey’. Train tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach 700 and 500 buses.
In an update at 12.10pm, Southern Rail reported: “The fault has been rectified and all lines have reopened.
“Trains can run to/from Bognor Regis once more.
“Some services may be delayed by 5-10 minutes. You can travel using your normal route but please check your journey before you travel.”