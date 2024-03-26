Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported at 10.45am that a ‘points failure’ had occurred at Bognor Regis.

"All lines to/from this station are blocked,” a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Trains are unable to run between Bognor Regis and Barnham in both directions.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“Some services may terminate and restart at different stations, such as Chichester. Please check before you travel.”

Passengers were advised to use ‘alternative road transport’ to ‘complete your journey’. Train tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach 700 and 500 buses.

In an update at 12.10pm, Southern Rail reported: “The fault has been rectified and all lines have reopened.

“Trains can run to/from Bognor Regis once more.