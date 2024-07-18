Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two separate incidents caused delays on the railway line in West Sussex last night (Wednesday, July 17).

Southern Rail reported at 7pm that there was a fire next to the track between Pulborough and Horsham.

"This means trains have to run at slower speeds in this area – and this will cause delays,” a social media statement read.

"Trains that run the route between London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis in both directions, will pick up delays of around 20 minutes here.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Please allow an extra 20 minutes to complete your journey in this area.

“You will not need an alternative route to complete your journey – and we advise you to check your train before you leave to travel – and then again at the station.”

Disruption caused by this incident had ended by 7.40pm, with no further trains affected.

However, around the same time, a points failure occurred at Bognor Regis. This meant that only platform one – out of the usual four – could be used.

“As a result, fewer trains are able to run in/out of Bognor Station,” Southern Rail reported.

"Some trains may terminate early – at Barnham and you will need an alternative route to complete your journey. Bognor Regis departures are subject to delays/cancellations.”

At 7.40pm, Southern said trains that usually run between Barnham and Bognor would not run ‘until further notice’.

A spokesperson added: "Trains between London Victoria and Bognor Regis will continue to run as normal but are subject to delays. Pease check before you travel

"If you require Bognor Regis/Barnham - please use the alternate services between Bognor Regis and London Bridge. This disruption is now expected to last until the end of the day.”

Disruption caused by this incident had ended by 9.20pm, with no further trains affected.

Southern added: “We can now use all the platforms at Bognor Regis again and you will no longer need an alternative route of travel to complete your journey.

“Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay.” Click here for more information and to check your eligibility.