A key railway route in West Sussex is blocked due to a ‘train hitting an object on the track’, according to Southern Rail.

The train company reported the incident – involving an ‘obstruction on the track’ – on X (formerly Twitter) at 6.40am today (Tuesday, December 5).

A statement read: “We have been advised of a train hitting an object on the track between Horsham and Barnham stations.

“The line towards Horsham is currently blocked. Buses have been requested to assist with journeys until the line reopens.”

Southern said trains will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 9.30am.

“The track and train are currently being inspected. Until Network Rail have inspected the track the line towards Horsham is block.”

This incident come on a day when an amended timetable is in operation across the network, ‘with fewer services than normal’, due to industrial action.

In the latest update at 7.50am, Southern said passengers can use their ticket for Thameslink services from Horsham to London Bridge this morning ‘to help assist with your journey’.

Southern provided more detail on its website.

A statement read: “We have been informed that a Southern service has struck an item on the track just outside of Horsham.

"The train has now moved into Horsham station but the line will be closed until the track has been inspected and any remedial repairs carried out. Teams from Network Rail are on site and investigating.

“No services can run between Barnham and Horsham until further notice. Please allow at least an extra 60 minutes to complete your journey this morning.

“Trains that would normally run between Barnham and Horsham, towards London, will instead run fast between Barnham and Three Bridges via Hove, and then as advertised.”

The following stations will not have a service towards Horsham: Ford; Arundel; Amberley; Pulborough; Billingshurst and Christ's Hospital.

‘You may find it quicker’ to take a train to Barnham and travel towards Three Bridges and London via Hove.

Southern said rail replacement buses have been confirmed – running between Barnham and Horsham from approximately 8.15am.

"These will be run under the control of station staff dependent on demand,” a spokesperson said.