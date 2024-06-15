West Sussex road 'closed to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians'

Mid Sussex Police said the top of Lewes Road in Haywards Heath – between the Princess Royal Hospital and Colwell Road – is impassable.
A social media statement read: “Road closed to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians due to power cables arcing.”
Teams from UK Power Networks are at the scene, police said.
According to traffic sources, the incident comes after an earlier road traffic collision – which has since been cleared.
