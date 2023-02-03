A road in West Sussex has been named as one of the most beautiful routes in the UK, as part of a recent list.

Britain’s most beautiful road routes have been announced in a brand new list by used car buying service, ChooseMyCar.com.

The list includes the top 10 most scenic roads, including the famous Snake Pass in the Peak District and the North Coast 500 in Inverness. The roads have been chosen for their scenic beauty as well as their enjoyment to drive. Many are located in undulating landscapes or along rocky coastlines, with breathtaking views well worth the trip.

The roads are located all across the country, and would make for an epic road trip from southern English towns to Scottish coastal rural idylls. You’d even had to take a quick ferry ride over to Bushmills, Northern Ireland to take them all in.

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com, Nick Zapolski, said many people don’t realise quite how many beautiful road routes there are in the UK.

“The UK offers some of the most stunning landscapes to drive through - you just need to find them! We hope our list shows UK drivers just what there is to offer in their own countries, and they plan them into an epic road trip.”

The list as as follows:

Cat and Fiddle, Buxton

North Coast 500, Inverness

Giants Causeway Coastal Route, Bushmills

A272 South Downs, Chichester

Cheddar Gorge, Cheddar

Black Mountain Pass, Llandovery

Buttertubs Pass North Moors, Richmond

Peak District Snake Pass, Buxton

Rhiogos, Aberdare