This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.
The recent data around road delays in England was taken from GOV.UK, where it was motorways and major A roads, and local A roads.
It looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.
1. West Sussex: These are the 10 motorways and major A roads with the most delays
A new report ranks different roads in West Sussex based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys Photo: Nick Fewings
2. A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east)
Vehicles on the A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 275.2 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
3. A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east)
Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 166.8 seconds per mile Photo: GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images
4. A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west)
Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west) were held up for 145 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
