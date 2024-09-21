West Sussex: These are the 10 motorways and major A roads with the most delays

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Sep 2024, 11:45 BST
A new report ranks different roads in West Sussex based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys.

Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in West Sussex based on their delays.

This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.

The recent data around road delays in England was taken from GOV.UK, where it was motorways and major A roads, and local A roads.

It looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.

Vehicles on the A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 275.2 seconds per mile

2. A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east)

Vehicles on the A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 275.2 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 166.8 seconds per mile

3. A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east)

Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 166.8 seconds per mile Photo: GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images

Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west) were held up for 145 seconds per mile

4. A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west)

Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west) were held up for 145 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

