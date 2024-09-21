This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.

The recent data around road delays in England was taken from GOV.UK, where it was motorways and major A roads, and local A roads.

It looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.

1 . West Sussex: These are the 10 motorways and major A roads with the most delays A new report ranks different roads in West Sussex based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys Photo: Nick Fewings

2 . A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east) Vehicles on the A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 275.2 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east) Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2145 and A259 near Chichester (east) were held up for 166.8 seconds per mile Photo: GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images

4 . A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west) Vehicles on the A27 eastbound between B2144 and A285 near Chichester (west) were held up for 145 seconds per mile Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images