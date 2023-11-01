Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The White Bridge Link is a project to upgrade cycling routes and footpaths between Kings Barn Lane in Steyning and Saltings Way in Upper Beeding. The bridge is part of the project to link up Steyning, Bramber and Beeding.

The key footpath from Upper Beeding to Steyning was closed in September due to ‘signs of deterioration’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steyning & District Community Partnership’s White Bridge Link Working Party has provided an update so residents are ‘kept fully informed of project progress’.

White Bridge in Bramber is closed

The group said the bridge’s closure has been a ‘big concern and inconvenience for everyone who uses it’ – especially children getting to and from school. =

A spokesperson added: “It has also been a setback for the White Bridge Link project, which was well down the track in developing plans to upgrade the path on each side of the bridge to create a new, improved, all-weather route between Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding suitable for cyclists, walkers and mobility vehicles.”

The White Bridge Link Working Party has liaised with the three local parish councils as well as Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council, ‘to stress the importance’ of the bridge to the local community and ‘underline the urgency of getting it back in action’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining why the bridge was closed, a spokesperson said: “The bridge is inspected periodically by WSCC to check for wear and tear. On a recent inspection this summer, extensive corrosion was discovered on the steel trusses that form the main framework of the bridge, and on the outriggers that support the large gas and water pipes attached on each side. In addition, cracks were observed in the concrete foundations that the bridge sits on.

White Bridge in Bramber is closed

“Built in 1903, the bridge is clearly showing it’s age. The county council took the difficult decision that it had to be closed immediately to avoid safety risks. They have concluded that it cannot be repaired and needs to be replaced entirely, which will be a big and expensive job.

“It is reassuring to hear from the county council that they are treating the bridge replacement as high priority. However it is taking time to scope out the work needed, partly because of the complexity of the job and the need to liaise with counterparts in the gas company (the water main is no longer in use).”

"Topographical and ground surveys are being commissioned, and landowners have been approached and are supportive of the bridge replacement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said ‘it is too early for the council to set to a date’ for when work will begin.

The group said the bridge’s closure has been a ‘big concern and inconvenience for everyone who uses it’ – especially children getting to and from school. Photo: White Bridge Link Working Party

"The indications are that it will be at least a year before a new bridge is in place,” the spokesperson added.

“It means the White Bridge Link project is on hold for now. The working party is continuing with fundraising efforts and is working closely with the county and district councils to make sure the new bridge is suitably designed for both bikes and walkers. Parish Councils are also keeping the pressure on.

“We know it will be popular when the new bridge does get built. An online survey conducted over the summer showed there is strong demand from local users, walkers, cyclists, wheelchair and pushchair users. Nearly three quarters of respondents said they’d use the path more than they do now if it was improved, and a similar number said they would consider contributing to a crowdfunding campaign to cover part of the costs.”