West Sussex village 'rat run' closed for roadworks
A road in a West Sussex village has been closed in both directions for roadworks, expected to last most of the week.
Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “West Street, Sompting (rat run) closed.”
An accompanying photo shows the road has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible.
A public noticeboard reads: “Road closed here for five days on 16 October to 20 October.”
According to https://one.network/, the roadworks are likely to cause delays until they are lifted at midnight on Friday.
Responsibility for these works lies with West Sussex County Council.
A One Network notice read: “24hr road closure for new foul water connection for new development. Works will be carried out by Thompson Civil Engineering.”