A road in a West Sussex village has been closed in both directions for roadworks, expected to last most of the week.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “West Street, Sompting (rat run) closed.”

An accompanying photo shows the road has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible.

A public noticeboard reads: “Road closed here for five days on 16 October to 20 October.”

A photo shows West Street in Sompting has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

According to https://one.network/, the roadworks are likely to cause delays until they are lifted at midnight on Friday.

Responsibility for these works lies with West Sussex County Council.