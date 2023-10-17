BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

West Sussex village 'rat run' closed for roadworks

A road in a West Sussex village has been closed in both directions for roadworks, expected to last most of the week.
By Sam Morton
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “West Street, Sompting (rat run) closed.”

An accompanying photo shows the road has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A public noticeboard reads: “Road closed here for five days on 16 October to 20 October.”

Most Popular
A photo shows West Street in Sompting has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible. Photo: Eddie MitchellA photo shows West Street in Sompting has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A photo shows West Street in Sompting has been fenced off in both directions, at the junction with Church Lane, with a pile of rubble and cones visible. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

According to https://one.network/, the roadworks are likely to cause delays until they are lifted at midnight on Friday.

Responsibility for these works lies with West Sussex County Council.

A One Network notice read: “24hr road closure for new foul water connection for new development. Works will be carried out by Thompson Civil Engineering.”

Related topics:West StreetTwitterWest Sussex County Council