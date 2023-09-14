West Sussex village road partially blocked after report of crash involving pedestrian and car

BREAKING
A road in Lindfield is partially blocked this afternoon (Thursday, September 14), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.02pm on the B2028.

They said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on B2028 Black Hill both ways around Backwoods Lane.”

Sussex Police confirmed that the collision involving a car and pedestrian happened just before 4pm. They said there were ‘potentially serious injuries’.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

