Sussex train passengers are being urged to plan ahead for Easter due to ‘key track upgrades’ which will cause disruption.

Network Rail said there will be ‘key track upgrades’ on the lines into London Victoria.

From April 7-10 Network Rail engineers will be working to renew outdated switches and crossings (the moveable sections of track) at Streatham to improve safety and reliability.

This means no trains will run between East Croydon and London Victoria. Most Southern services from Sussex will be diverted to London Bridge, and Gatwick Express will not run. Gatwick Express customers should use Thameslink or other Southern services between London and Gatwick Airport.

What trains are running between Sussex and London this Easter?

Tickets will be accepted on London Underground services between Victoria, London Bridge and Clapham Junction stations, and on replacement buses running between Clapham Junction and East Croydon. Other Southern services in south London, and between the capital and Sussex, will run to amended timetables – details are available on the Southern website.

