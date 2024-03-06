Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, (Wednesday, March 6) The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.

Near Westhampnett, the roads are said to be choc-a-bloc with traffic, making it difficult for commuters during rush hour.

This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.