When will the A27 near Chichester be open?
There have been reports of ‘gridlock’ traffic on diversion routes due to the closed A27.
Today, (Wednesday, March 6) The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
Near Westhampnett, the roads are said to be choc-a-bloc with traffic, making it difficult for commuters during rush hour.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.
A27 near Chichester is 'likely to be closed into the evening' according to National Highways