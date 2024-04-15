Where can you get cheap petrol in Sussex? Fuel prices expected to increase as tensions rise in Middle East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Economic Times reported at the weekend that oil prices had gone up by one per cent on Friday, April 12, due to concerns over possible supply disruptions.

This has caused concern among drivers in Sussex about potential increases in the price of petrol, which would make every day journeys more expensive.

Sussex World has taken a brief look at current unleaded petrol prices in the main areas of both East and West Sussex, using www.petrolprices.com as a guide.

The ESSO petrol station in Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Photo: Google Street View

Petrolprices.com is an easy-to-use service that offers daily updates on petrol prices, as well as news about fuel. People can sign up for the service and find much more information at PetrolPrices.com.

Here are some of the places for cheap unleaded petrol in Sussex, according to www.petrolprices.com:

Adur/Worthing: Sainsbury’s at Downland Business Park, Lyons Farm – 146.9p

Chichester: Esso, 449 Chichester Road – 143.7p

Crawley: Asda Crawley Superstore, Pegler Way – 141.7p

Haywards Heath: ESSO, Lewes Road – 145.9p

Horsham: Asda Express Petrol Station, Worthing Road, Horsham – 145.7p

Eastbourne: Gulf – Trinity Place Service Station, Trinity Place – 144.7p

Lewes: Power- Selmeston Service Station, Lewes Road – 144.9p