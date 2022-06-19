Which trains will run in Sussex during strike action next week?

There will be special railway timetables operating across England from tomorrow (Monday, June 20) until Sunday (June 26).

This is due to the biggest rail strikes in more than 30 years taking place on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (June 21, 23, and 25).

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union confirmed yesterday (Saturday, June 18) that discussions with Network Rail and train operators had failed.

June 2022 rail strikes

There will also be tube strikes in London on Tuesday (June 21) – the longest day of the year.

People have been urged not to travel on these days.

Network Rail has now released a map to show which services will be running next week. It says “This timetable aims to offer the best service possible to you.”

Only around half of Britain's rail network will be open, a very limited service will run from 7.30am-6.30pm, and not all stations will be served.

Map from Network Rail shows which stations will be served in Sussex during strikes

On the days in between strikes (June 22, 24 and 26) the whole network will reopen but 'you should also expect disruption on these days', Network Rail says.

Looking specifically as Sussex, only the line running from London to Gatwick Airport and Brighton will be open (the thick purple line shows open lines).