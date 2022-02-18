Widespread delays to Brighton and Hove buses but services still running

Brighton and Hove buses has said they are trying to operate a ‘normal service’ despite the impact of Storm Eunice.

But the operator has said many of its services are subject to widespead delays.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing adverse weather in our area.

Brighton and Hove buses (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211216-104910001

“We are doing all we can to continue operating a normal service but some delays can be expected due to the weather conditions. Please see the below list of services and any specific disruption, diversions or suspensions that may affect your journey.”

The company’s website listed the following information: Route 1/1A – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 2/2B - Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 5/5A – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 5B – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 6 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 7 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 12/12A/12X – There is a Coast Road Closure. This means we will not be able to serve any of our bus stops from the Sealife Centre to Rottingdean on our 12/12A services.

To travel to Eastbourne or Brighton, our 12 services are running between North Street, Denton Corner (Newhaven) and Eastbourne.

Shuttle buses are running from Peacehaven, Newhaven and Seaford via Denton Corner where you can connect for onward services.

Route 14/14A/14B/14C – Only operating between Peacehaven and Newhaven only.

Route 18 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 21/21E – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 22 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 23 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 24 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 25 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 26 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 27/27B/27C – Due to the coast road closure, our 27 services are only running between Whitehawk bus depot and Withdean. We are unable to serve any of our bus stops between Whitehawk and Saltdean.

Route 28/29/29X – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 46 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 48 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 49 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 50 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 59 – Full route in operation, subject to delays

Route 60 – Full route in operation, subject to delays