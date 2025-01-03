Will there be a train strike in Sussex or Surrey after Avanti West Coast industrial action?
The RMT trade union announced strike action affecting Avanti services on Tuesday (December 31) and Thursday (January 2). Future strike action is also currently scheduled for all Sundays from January 12 to May 25.
The RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch told the BBC that train company managers get ‘extortionate rates’ for working on their days off – whilst union members are paid lower rates.
RMT members – who are train managers at Avanti West Coast – are planning to strike each Sunday until the end of May.
This will not affect any other operators – including those that operate in Sussex.
“No other operators will be affected by this strike action,” a notice on thetrainline.com reads.
National Rail confirmed that no further industrial action is planned but it will update the public if this changes.
If you need assistance when travelling on National Rail services during any strike days, staff will ‘continue to provide help so that you can get to where you need to get to safely.’
A National Rail spokesperson said: “Please be aware that normal staffing levels may vary across the network on the days affected by strikes.
“We will do everything we can to help passengers on their journeys. If your chosen train is running, then assistance will be provided.
“If your journey is affected by the strike action and you have passenger assistance booked, your train operator or train operators will contact you to discuss how you might want to change or re-arrange your journey. If you decide not to travel, please contact your train company using the information on the Passenger Assist page.
“Turn up and go assistance will still be provided for services running – please check your journey for information before travelling.
“You will be able to book assistance on services planned on the strike days where the timetable has been confirmed. Please contact the train company you are travelling with for more information.”
