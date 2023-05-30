An appeal has been launched by police following a collision which left an 11-year-old child with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened on the M25 yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 29).

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.41pm on May 29 officers were called to a single vehicle collision on the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 5 and Junction 6. South East Coast Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended to provide medical treatment to the injured parties at the roadside.

"The 45-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries, and an 11-year-old child has been taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

Police accident sign

“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, such as helmet cam or dashcam footage, please get in touch quoting CAD 0415 of May 29 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk or calling us on 101. If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

National Highways said the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 on the M25 remains closed and there are delays of 25 minutes and congestion of three miles. The clockwise carriageway is open but there are delays of 30 minutes and congestion of four miles.

A spokesperson said: “A diversion is in place for those travelling anti-clockwise and is as follows:

“Exit the M25 at J6 then at the Godstone Interchange take the third exit onto the A22 towards East Grinstead.

“At the A22/A25 roundabout take the first exit onto the A25 towards Westerham.