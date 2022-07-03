Witnesses sought to hit-and-run collision near Ditchling and Hassocks

Police said the incident occurred on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, shortly after 6am.

Sussex Police added that the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed following the incident, as emergency services attended.

Police accident (stock image).

Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected], quoting Operation Kempston.

Police said officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees a white van, possibly on a 2015 plate, which has damage to its headlight and is missing its onside wing mirror.

Earlier today the AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road closed due to serious crash on New Road both ways between A273 Brighton Road and Beacon Road. Between Ditchling and Pyecombe. Expect delays.”