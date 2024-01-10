A woman was injured during a collision between a bus and a car on a main road in Bexhill.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to the scene yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, January 9).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 12.55pm on January 9 to reports of a road traffic collision in Bexhill at the junction of King Offa Way A259 and London Road, involving one private motor vehicle and one bus.

“Bexhill firefighters were in attendance and liaised with SECAmb with regards to safety of passengers. Crews isolated the power on the bus and made the scene safe. Police were also in attendance.

Police accident sign

“There was one female casualty reported who was taken into the care of SECAmb.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a collision between a bus and a car at the junction of King Offa Way and London Road, Bexhill at about 1pm on Tuesday, January 9. A bus passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101, quoting 528 of 09/01.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “A route 98 bus heading south on the A269 was involved in a RTC at the junction with the A259 at Bexhill on Tuesday afternoon. One passenger on board the bus sustained an injury and was taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital.

“Our first thoughts are for the wellbeing of the passenger, and for our colleague who was driving the bus at the time.