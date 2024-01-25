Works planned for busy West Sussex junction - '£150,000 upgrade'
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘To improve travel for both bus users and pedestrians’, a road in Ferring will have upgraded to its traffic lights and pedestrian crossing points.
"The existing equipment at the Langbury Lane/ A259 Littlehampton Road junction is obsolete and cannot use the latest bus priority systems,” a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said.
"Subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, the improvement work is scheduled to run from February 5 to March 15.”
The council said its scheme will include:
– A ‘more reactive’ control system which responds to vehicle movements, with priority given to buses in support of this ‘more sustainable travel option’. A spokesperson added: “This is one of many county council Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) initiatives.”
– Updating the pedestrian crossing points and control method, which aligns with the council’s priority to encourage active travel;
– All traffic light poles and cabling within the junction will be replaced;
The council said no road closures ‘should be required’ during the improvement scheme but ‘there will be lane closures’, and temporary traffic lights will be used throughout for the ‘protection of both the public and workforce.’.
Each existing pedestrian crossing point will be closed when work is taking place at it and a temporary crossing point will be provided, the council said.
A spokesperson for the council added: “Developing a modern infrastructure is a key part of our council plan and by providing improvements for both pedestrians and bus travel we are supporting active and sustainable travel options, which is a key aspect of the West Sussex Transport Plan 2022 – 2036.
“We will try to minimise disruption as much as possible but there will be delays during the works, for which we apologise. We advise road users to please allow extra time for their journeys. Please bear in mind this project will lead to long-term improvements.”