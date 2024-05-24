Works to be carried out on Eastbourne road to 'rectify any areas which do not meet the required standard'
East Sussex County Council said teams will be ‘returning to carry out some remedial works’ in Kings Drive next month.
The works include ‘rectifying defects’ with the carriageway surfacing, ironwork adjustments and granite setts, according to the council.
Carriageway repairs were previously carried out here between November 2023 and January of this year.
An ESCC spokesperson said: “As you may be aware, we have recently carried out carriageway surfacing works in Kings Drive, Eastbourne.
“[We] are writing to you to inform that we will soon be returning to carry out some remedial works in this location.
"Once completed, these works will rectify any areas which do not meet the required standard.”
The works are set to take place between Wednesday, June 5 and Saturday, June 8.
Kings Drive will remain open to through traffic while the works take place, according to the council. Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 8pm and 6am.
The ESCC spokesperson added: “The team will be working between the Rodmill Roundabout and the Bedfordwell Roundabout in various locations.
“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.
“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network."
