Works to start at Bewbush Manor Roundabout - all you need to know

Signage and road markings will be improved at Bewbush Manor Roundabout, Crawley, on its eastbound A264 Crawley Road, westbound A2220 Horsham Road, and southbound Sullivan Drive approaches. The works are scheduled to take place from 25 July to 24 August, with temporary lane closures during off-peak hours only.

Dedicated lane directions will be introduced to formalise turning manoeuvres at Bewbush Manor Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those on the eastbound A264 approach will direct Bewbush and Crawley-bound traffic onto the nearside lane, and Pease Pottage and M23-bound traffic directed onto the offside lane.

Signage and road markings will be improved at Bewbush Manor Roundabout

Southbound Sullivan Drive traffic will be directed to the nearside lane for Crawley with both A264 routes accessible from the offside lane.

Vegetation will be cut back on the roundabout’s centre island and the eastbound A264 and westbound A2220 roundabout approaches to improve visibility at the junction and the clarity of road traffic signs.